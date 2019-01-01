ñol

First Cap
(NASDAQ:FCAP)
33.33
-0.6317[-1.86%]
At close: May 27
42.91
9.5800[28.74%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low33.25 - 34.1
52 Week High/Low33.01 - 46.68
Open / Close33.5 / 34.1
Float / Outstanding3.2M / 3.4M
Vol / Avg.5K / 1.6K
Mkt Cap112.4M
P/E10.4
50d Avg. Price36.77
Div / Yield1.04/3.05%
Payout Ratio31.71
EPS0.84
Total Float3.2M

First Cap (NASDAQ:FCAP), Dividends

First Cap issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Cap generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.59%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Cap (FCAP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Cap (FCAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Cap ($FCAP) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Cap (FCAP) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Cap (FCAP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Cap (FCAP) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Cap (NASDAQ:FCAP)?
A

The most current yield for First Cap (FCAP) is 3.01% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

