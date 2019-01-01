ñol

Franklin Covey
(NYSE:FC)
38.52
0.38[1.00%]
At close: May 27
38.51
-0.0100[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low38.3 - 39.14
52 Week High/Low29.8 - 52.52
Open / Close38.64 / 38.51
Float / Outstanding12.5M / 14.3M
Vol / Avg.43.7K / 75.3K
Mkt Cap552.5M
P/E26.93
50d Avg. Price41.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.13
Total Float12.5M

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC), Key Statistics

Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
520.3M
Trailing P/E
26.93
Forward P/E
33.44
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.22
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.24
Price / Book (mrq)
6.41
Price / EBITDA
19.5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.44
Earnings Yield
3.71%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.85
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6
Tangible Book value per share
0.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
147.3M
Total Assets
233.5M
Total Liabilities
147.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
77.94%
Net Margin
3.32%
EBIT Margin
6.24%
EBITDA Margin
11.16%
Operating Margin
6.21%