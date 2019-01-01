QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fcn Banc Corp provides banking services. It provides personal and business banking services which consists of deposits, loans, mortgage. The bank offers loans for residential, consumer and commercial purposes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fcn Banc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fcn Banc (FBVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fcn Banc (OTCPK: FBVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fcn Banc's (FBVI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fcn Banc.

Q

What is the target price for Fcn Banc (FBVI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fcn Banc

Q

Current Stock Price for Fcn Banc (FBVI)?

A

The stock price for Fcn Banc (OTCPK: FBVI) is $46.55 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:32:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fcn Banc (FBVI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Fcn Banc (OTCPK:FBVI) reporting earnings?

A

Fcn Banc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fcn Banc (FBVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fcn Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Fcn Banc (FBVI) operate in?

A

Fcn Banc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.