There is no Press for this Ticker
Farmers Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company of Farmers Bank that provides various banking services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, various loans, cards and online services. It primarily serves small and medium sized businesses and as well as professionals.

Farmers Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers Bankshares (FBVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers Bankshares (OTCPK: FBVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers Bankshares's (FBVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers Bankshares (FBVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers Bankshares (FBVA)?

A

The stock price for Farmers Bankshares (OTCPK: FBVA) is $19.75 last updated Today at 8:26:36 PM.

Q

Does Farmers Bankshares (FBVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Farmers Bankshares (OTCPK:FBVA) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers Bankshares (FBVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers Bankshares (FBVA) operate in?

A

Farmers Bankshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.