First Bancshares (OTC:FBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 15
EPS
$0.390
Quarterly Revenue
$4.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
First Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is First Bancshares (OTCQX:FBSI) reporting earnings?
First Bancshares (FBSI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 15, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Bancshares (OTCQX:FBSI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were First Bancshares’s (OTCQX:FBSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
