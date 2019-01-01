ñol

First BanCorp
(OTC:FBPRP)
25.10
00
At close: Nov 23
25.00
-0.1000[-0.40%]
After Hours: 8:53AM EDT

First BanCorp (OTC:FBPRP), Dividends

First BanCorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First BanCorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.50%

Annual Dividend

$1.8000

Last Dividend

Oct 29, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First BanCorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First BanCorp (FBPRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First BanCorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own First BanCorp (FBPRP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First BanCorp (FBPRP). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next First BanCorp (FBPRP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First BanCorp (FBPRP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for First BanCorp (OTC:FBPRP)?
A

First BanCorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First BanCorp (FBPRP) was $0.15 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

