There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centres. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.

First BanCorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First BanCorp (FBPRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First BanCorp's (FBPRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First BanCorp.

Q

What is the target price for First BanCorp (FBPRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First BanCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for First BanCorp (FBPRP)?

A

The stock price for First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRP) is $25.1 last updated Today at 6:52:11 PM.

Q

Does First BanCorp (FBPRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2018.

Q

When is First BanCorp (OTC:FBPRP) reporting earnings?

A

First BanCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First BanCorp (FBPRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First BanCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First BanCorp (FBPRP) operate in?

A

First BanCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTC.