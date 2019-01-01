QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.15/3.83%
52 Wk
25.5 - 50
Mkt Cap
32.5M
Payout Ratio
34.8
Open
-
P/E
10.14
EPS
0.85
Shares
1.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers Bank of Appomattox provides banking services. It is engaged in personal and business banking services including checking & savings, certificate of deposit, loans/mortgages, commercial checking, and commercial loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Farmers Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers Bank (FBPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers Bank (OTCQB: FBPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers Bank's (FBPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers Bank (FBPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers Bank (FBPA)?

A

The stock price for Farmers Bank (OTCQB: FBPA) is $30 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:24:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers Bank (FBPA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2020.

Q

When is Farmers Bank (OTCQB:FBPA) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers Bank (FBPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers Bank (FBPA) operate in?

A

Farmers Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.