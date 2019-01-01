QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Bank of Ohio is a community bank. The company provides various services such as Checking and Savings Accounts, Certificate of Deposits, Safety Deposit Boxes, Vehicles Loans, Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Financial Calculators and others.

First Bank of Ohio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bank of Ohio (FBOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bank of Ohio (OTCEM: FBOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bank of Ohio's (FBOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Bank of Ohio.

Q

What is the target price for First Bank of Ohio (FBOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bank of Ohio

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bank of Ohio (FBOO)?

A

The stock price for First Bank of Ohio (OTCEM: FBOO) is $610 last updated Tue Mar 17 2020 14:03:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bank of Ohio (FBOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bank of Ohio.

Q

When is First Bank of Ohio (OTCEM:FBOO) reporting earnings?

A

First Bank of Ohio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Bank of Ohio (FBOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bank of Ohio.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bank of Ohio (FBOO) operate in?

A

First Bank of Ohio is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.