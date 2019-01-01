ñol

Forbo Holding
(OTCPK:FBOHF)
1354.00
00
At close: May 3
1902.7512
548.7512[40.53%]
After Hours: 7:24AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1320 - 2166
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E14.21
50d Avg. Price1491.65
Div / Yield26.75/1.98%
Payout Ratio21.83
EPS-
Total Float-

Forbo Holding (OTC:FBOHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Forbo Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Forbo Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Forbo Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Forbo Holding (OTCPK:FBOHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Forbo Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Forbo Holding (OTCPK:FBOHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Forbo Holding

Q
What were Forbo Holding’s (OTCPK:FBOHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Forbo Holding

