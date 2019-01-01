QQQ
Forbo Holding AG manufactures and sells flooring and movement systems. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The Flooring Systems segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells commercial and residential floor coverings, entrance flooring systems, and building and construction flooring adhesives to the construction and remodeling industries. The Movement Systems segment sells conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and flat modular belts, to the food, automotive, and fitness equipment industries. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Forbo Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forbo Holding (FBOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forbo Holding (OTCPK: FBOHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Forbo Holding's (FBOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forbo Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Forbo Holding (FBOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forbo Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Forbo Holding (FBOHF)?

A

The stock price for Forbo Holding (OTCPK: FBOHF) is $2084 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forbo Holding (FBOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forbo Holding.

Q

When is Forbo Holding (OTCPK:FBOHF) reporting earnings?

A

Forbo Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forbo Holding (FBOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forbo Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Forbo Holding (FBOHF) operate in?

A

Forbo Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.