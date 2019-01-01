QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
421.4M
Outstanding
Buffalo Coal Corp is a Canadian based company, operates as a producer of thermal and metallurgical coal. The business activity of the company includes the supply of thermal coal, anthracite and calcine into both Canadian and international markets. The company holds an interest in two operating mines which are Magdalena bituminous mine and Aviemore anthracite mine.

Analyst Ratings

Buffalo Coal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buffalo Coal (FBMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buffalo Coal (OTCPK: FBMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Buffalo Coal's (FBMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buffalo Coal.

Q

What is the target price for Buffalo Coal (FBMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buffalo Coal

Q

Current Stock Price for Buffalo Coal (FBMCF)?

A

The stock price for Buffalo Coal (OTCPK: FBMCF) is $0.017 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:06:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buffalo Coal (FBMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buffalo Coal.

Q

When is Buffalo Coal (OTCPK:FBMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Buffalo Coal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buffalo Coal (FBMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buffalo Coal.

Q

What sector and industry does Buffalo Coal (FBMCF) operate in?

A

Buffalo Coal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.