First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing banking services such as acceptance of deposits and lending funds to customers for various purposes. It provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also provides loans for various purposes of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. Also, it offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit and electronic funds transfer services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancorp (FBLV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancorp (OTCEM: FBLV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bancorp's (FBLV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for First Bancorp (FBLV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancorp (FBLV)?

A

The stock price for First Bancorp (OTCEM: FBLV) is $57 last updated Fri Apr 26 2019 19:56:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bancorp (FBLV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Bancorp.

Q

When is First Bancorp (OTCEM:FBLV) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Bancorp (FBLV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancorp (FBLV) operate in?

A

First Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.