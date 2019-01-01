First Intl Bank of Israel (OTC:FBKIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS – Quarterly Revenue – Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $1.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Intl Bank of Israel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Intl Bank of Israel Questions & Answers Q When is First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK:FBKIF) reporting earnings? A There are no earnings for First Intl Bank of Israel Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK:FBKIF)? A There are no earnings for First Intl Bank of Israel Q What were First Intl Bank of Israel’s (OTCPK:FBKIF) revenues? A There are no earnings for First Intl Bank of Israel

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.