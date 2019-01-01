ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Intl Bank of Israel
(OTCPK:FBKIF)
35.9186
00
At close: Oct 5
43.467
7.5484[21.02%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.55 - 43.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 100.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.21
Total Float-

First Intl Bank of Israel (OTC:FBKIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Intl Bank of Israel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Intl Bank of Israel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Intl Bank of Israel Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK:FBKIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Intl Bank of Israel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK:FBKIF)?
A

There are no earnings for First Intl Bank of Israel

Q
What were First Intl Bank of Israel’s (OTCPK:FBKIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Intl Bank of Israel

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.