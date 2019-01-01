ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Intl Bank of Israel
(OTCPK:FBKIF)
35.9186
00
At close: Oct 5
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.55 - 43.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 100.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.21
Total Float-

First Intl Bank of Israel (OTC:FBKIF), Dividends

First Intl Bank of Israel issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Intl Bank of Israel generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

First Intl Bank of Israel Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Q
What date did I need to own First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Q
How much per share is the next First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK:FBKIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Browse dividends on all stocks.