Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
31.55 - 43.47
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.62
Shares
100.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First International Bank of Israel Ltd is an Israel-based bank that primarily operates through six segments. The Corporate Banking segment focuses on providing financial services to large corporations in Israel. The Private Banking segment provides banking services to high-net-worth Israeli and foreign resident customers. The Commercial Banking segment serves middle-sized business clients. The Household segment provides relatively low cash volume services to private customers. The Small Business segment primarily serves small businesses. The Financial Management segment carries out asset and liability management activities and others. The company generates almost all of its interest and noninterest income from the Israeli domestic market.

First Intl Bank of Israel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK: FBKIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Intl Bank of Israel's (FBKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Q

What is the target price for First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Intl Bank of Israel

Q

Current Stock Price for First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF)?

A

The stock price for First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK: FBKIF) is $35.9186 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 13:42:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Q

When is First Intl Bank of Israel (OTCPK:FBKIF) reporting earnings?

A

First Intl Bank of Israel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Intl Bank of Israel.

Q

What sector and industry does First Intl Bank of Israel (FBKIF) operate in?

A

First Intl Bank of Israel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.