First International Bank of Israel Ltd is an Israel-based bank that primarily operates through six segments. The Corporate Banking segment focuses on providing financial services to large corporations in Israel. The Private Banking segment provides banking services to high-net-worth Israeli and foreign resident customers. The Commercial Banking segment serves middle-sized business clients. The Household segment provides relatively low cash volume services to private customers. The Small Business segment primarily serves small businesses. The Financial Management segment carries out asset and liability management activities and others. The company generates almost all of its interest and noninterest income from the Israeli domestic market.