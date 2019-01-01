ñol

Fortune Brands Home
(NYSE:FBHS)
70.39
0.45[0.64%]
At close: May 27
70.45
0.0600[0.09%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low69.76 - 71.33
52 Week High/Low64.46 - 109.23
Open / Close70.48 / 70.45
Float / Outstanding101.8M / 130.8M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap9.2B
P/E12.54
50d Avg. Price72.73
Div / Yield1.12/1.59%
Payout Ratio18.86
EPS1.36
Total Float101.8M

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS), Key Statistics

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.4B
Trailing P/E
12.54
Forward P/E
10.81
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.07
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.25
Price / Book (mrq)
3.16
Price / EBITDA
7.55
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.6
Earnings Yield
7.98%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.53
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.28
Tangible Book value per share
-7.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.3B
Total Assets
8.2B
Total Liabilities
5.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.02
Gross Margin
35.44%
Net Margin
9.44%
EBIT Margin
13.28%
EBITDA Margin
15.73%
Operating Margin
13.25%