FBD Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based holding company. The company acts as a property and casualty insurer for farmers, private individuals, and business owners. It also provides financial services such as life and pension brokerage, premium instalment services and other financial solutions. The company provides car insurance, home insurance, business insurance and farm insurance. It manages its business in two segments namely Underwriting and Financial Services. The company earns most of its revenue from the Underwriting business segment.