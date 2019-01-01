QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
FBD Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based holding company. The company acts as a property and casualty insurer for farmers, private individuals, and business owners. It also provides financial services such as life and pension brokerage, premium instalment services and other financial solutions. The company provides car insurance, home insurance, business insurance and farm insurance. It manages its business in two segments namely Underwriting and Financial Services. The company earns most of its revenue from the Underwriting business segment.

FBD Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FBD Holdings (FBDHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FBD Holdings (OTCPK: FBDHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FBD Holdings's (FBDHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FBD Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for FBD Holdings (FBDHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FBD Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for FBD Holdings (FBDHY)?

A

The stock price for FBD Holdings (OTCPK: FBDHY) is $3.65 last updated Wed May 11 2016 14:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FBD Holdings (FBDHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 14, 2012.

Q

When is FBD Holdings (OTCPK:FBDHY) reporting earnings?

A

FBD Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FBD Holdings (FBDHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FBD Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FBD Holdings (FBDHY) operate in?

A

FBD Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.