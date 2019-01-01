ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Flagstar Bancorp
(NYSE:FBC)
38.10
0.04[0.11%]
At close: May 27
38.06
-0.0400[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low37.43 - 38.26
52 Week High/Low33.02 - 56.77
Open / Close38.26 / 38.15
Float / Outstanding38.6M / 53.2M
Vol / Avg.235.6K / 563.6K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E4.68
50d Avg. Price38.82
Div / Yield0.24/0.63%
Payout Ratio2.94
EPS0.99
Total Float38.6M

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Key Statistics

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
4.68
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.5
Price / Book (mrq)
0.74
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
21.36%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
51.33
Tangible Book value per share
38.78
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
20.5B
Total Assets
23.2B
Total Liabilities
20.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.64
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
19.06%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -