EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$53.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of FACB Industries Inc using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
When is FACB Industries Inc (OTCGM:FBBCF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for FACB Industries Inc
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FACB Industries Inc (OTCGM:FBBCF)?
What were FACB Industries Inc’s (OTCGM:FBBCF) revenues?
