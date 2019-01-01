QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.28 - 2.28
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/5.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.74
Mkt Cap
175M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
76.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance. In addition, the company provides software-related services including training, installation, upgrades, consulting and maintenance.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

kneat.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy kneat.com (FBAYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of kneat.com (OTCPK: FBAYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are kneat.com's (FBAYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for kneat.com.

Q

What is the target price for kneat.com (FBAYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for kneat.com

Q

Current Stock Price for kneat.com (FBAYF)?

A

The stock price for kneat.com (OTCPK: FBAYF) is $2.28 last updated Today at 8:14:08 PM.

Q

Does kneat.com (FBAYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for kneat.com.

Q

When is kneat.com (OTCPK:FBAYF) reporting earnings?

A

kneat.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is kneat.com (FBAYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for kneat.com.

Q

What sector and industry does kneat.com (FBAYF) operate in?

A

kneat.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.