FaZe Holdings
(NASDAQ:FAZEW)
$0.8301
-0.0499[-5.67%]
At close: Jul 27
$0.80
-0.0301[-3.63%]
After Hours: 7:42AM EDT

FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZEW), Quotes and News Summary

FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZEW)

FaZe Holdings Inc is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. It delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.
FaZe Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy FaZe Holdings (FAZEW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are FaZe Holdings's (FAZEW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for FaZe Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for FaZe Holdings (FAZEW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for FaZe Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for FaZe Holdings (FAZEW)?
A

The stock price for FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZEW) is $0.8301 last updated Today at July 27, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does FaZe Holdings (FAZEW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FaZe Holdings.

Q
When is FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZEW) reporting earnings?
A

FaZe Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is FaZe Holdings (FAZEW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for FaZe Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does FaZe Holdings (FAZEW) operate in?
A

FaZe Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Internet Content & Information industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.