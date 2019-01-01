ñol

FaZe Holdings
(NASDAQ:FAZE)
Why is it moving?
FaZe Holdings shares are trading lower amid continued post-SPAC volatility and recent risk-off market sentiment.
$13.14
-1.03[-7.27%]
Last update: 1:49PM
Day Range13.05 - 14.3352 Wk Range8.92 - 24.69Open / Close13.9 / -Float / Outstanding- / 72.5M
Vol / Avg.240K / 2.1MMkt Cap952.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price14.34
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.1

FaZe Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:FAZE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

FaZe Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 15

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of FaZe Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

FaZe Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZE) reporting earnings?
A

FaZe Holdings (FAZE) is scheduled to report earnings on November 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 15, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were FaZe Holdings’s (NASDAQ:FAZE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

