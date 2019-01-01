QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:30AM
Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Fat Projects Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ: FATPU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fat Projects Acquisition's (FATPU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fat Projects Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fat Projects Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU)?

A

The stock price for Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ: FATPU) is $10.11 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fat Projects Acquisition.

Q

When is Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) reporting earnings?

A

Fat Projects Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fat Projects Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU) operate in?

A

Fat Projects Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.