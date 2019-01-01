QQQ
Range
9.83 - 9.83
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/145.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 9.83
Mkt Cap
142.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.83
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.5M
Outstanding
Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fat Projects Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ: FATP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fat Projects Acquisition's (FATP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fat Projects Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fat Projects Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP)?

A

The stock price for Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ: FATP) is $9.83 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fat Projects Acquisition.

Q

When is Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATP) reporting earnings?

A

Fat Projects Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fat Projects Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP) operate in?

A

Fat Projects Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.