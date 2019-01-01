Fathom Digital Mfg (NYSE:FATH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fathom Digital Mfg
Fathom Digital Mfg Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fathom Digital Mfg (NYSE: FATH) was reported by Needham on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting FATH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.45% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fathom Digital Mfg (NYSE: FATH) was provided by Needham, and Fathom Digital Mfg maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fathom Digital Mfg, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fathom Digital Mfg was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fathom Digital Mfg (FATH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $9.00. The current price Fathom Digital Mfg (FATH) is trading at is $4.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
