QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
World Moto Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells Moto-Meter products and services, including the Moto-Meter and its related smartphone application, the Yes service and HailYes app, and Wheelies. It seeks to address the need for fare metering and mobile commerce for motor scooters and motorcycle taxis. The company's principal product currently is the Moto-Meter, which has been introduced and brought into production in Thailand. The meter provides starting rate, time, total fare and distance measures. Wheelies display static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles, providing a new mobile medium for advertising, broadcasting, self-expression, and publishing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

World Moto Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy World Moto (FARE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of World Moto (OTC: FARE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are World Moto's (FARE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for World Moto.

Q

What is the target price for World Moto (FARE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for World Moto

Q

Current Stock Price for World Moto (FARE)?

A

The stock price for World Moto (OTC: FARE) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jun 28 2021 14:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does World Moto (FARE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for World Moto.

Q

When is World Moto (OTC:FARE) reporting earnings?

A

World Moto does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is World Moto (FARE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for World Moto.

Q

What sector and industry does World Moto (FARE) operate in?

A

World Moto is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.