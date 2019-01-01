World Moto Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells Moto-Meter products and services, including the Moto-Meter and its related smartphone application, the Yes service and HailYes app, and Wheelies. It seeks to address the need for fare metering and mobile commerce for motor scooters and motorcycle taxis. The company's principal product currently is the Moto-Meter, which has been introduced and brought into production in Thailand. The meter provides starting rate, time, total fare and distance measures. Wheelies display static and streaming media on the wheels of motorcycles and automobiles, providing a new mobile medium for advertising, broadcasting, self-expression, and publishing.