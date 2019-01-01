ñol

Fanuc
(OTCPK:FANUY)
16.24
00
At close: May 27
16.36
0.1200[0.74%]
After Hours: 8:21AM EDT
Day High/Low15.93 - 16.26
52 Week High/Low14.25 - 25.51
Open / Close15.93 / 16.24
Float / Outstanding- / 1.9B
Vol / Avg.260.6K / 573.3K
Mkt Cap31.2B
P/E25.16
50d Avg. Price16.34
Div / Yield0.4/2.49%
Payout Ratio54.72
EPS20.92
Total Float-

Fanuc (OTC:FANUY), Dividends

Fanuc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Fanuc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Fanuc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Fanuc (FANUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fanuc.

Q
What date did I need to own Fanuc (FANUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fanuc (FANUY). The last dividend payout was on July 18, 2011 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Fanuc (FANUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fanuc (FANUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on July 18, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY)?
A

The most current yield for Fanuc (FANUY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 18, 2011

