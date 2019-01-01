ñol

Flamemaster
(OTCEM:FAME)
10.00
00
At close: Mar 29

Flamemaster (OTC:FAME), Dividends

Flamemaster issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Flamemaster generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.08

Last Dividend

Mar 24, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Flamemaster Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Flamemaster (FAME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flamemaster. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on April 14, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Flamemaster (FAME) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flamemaster (FAME). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2015 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Flamemaster (FAME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flamemaster (FAME). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on April 14, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Flamemaster (OTCEM:FAME)?
A

Flamemaster has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Flamemaster (FAME) was $0.02 and was paid out next on April 14, 2015.

