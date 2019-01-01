QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flamemaster Corp manufactures sealants, adhesives, ablative and heat-resistant coatings and electrical cable fire retardant coatings. Its products include Sealants and Coatings.

Analyst Ratings

Flamemaster Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flamemaster (FAME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flamemaster (OTCEM: FAME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flamemaster's (FAME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flamemaster.

Q

What is the target price for Flamemaster (FAME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flamemaster

Q

Current Stock Price for Flamemaster (FAME)?

A

The stock price for Flamemaster (OTCEM: FAME) is $7.75 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 13:31:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flamemaster (FAME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 20, 2015.

Q

When is Flamemaster (OTCEM:FAME) reporting earnings?

A

Flamemaster does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flamemaster (FAME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flamemaster.

Q

What sector and industry does Flamemaster (FAME) operate in?

A

Flamemaster is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.