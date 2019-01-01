QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Facekey Corp is a United States based manufacturer of biometric products for access control, time and attendance and muster stations. The company's products use fingerprints and faces, singly or in combination with cards or PINs to identify authorized users.

Facekey Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Facekey (FAKC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Facekey (OTCEM: FAKC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Facekey's (FAKC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Facekey.

Q

What is the target price for Facekey (FAKC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Facekey

Q

Current Stock Price for Facekey (FAKC)?

A

The stock price for Facekey (OTCEM: FAKC) is $0.001 last updated Today at 3:38:15 PM.

Q

Does Facekey (FAKC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Facekey.

Q

When is Facekey (OTCEM:FAKC) reporting earnings?

A

Facekey does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Facekey (FAKC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Facekey.

Q

What sector and industry does Facekey (FAKC) operate in?

A

Facekey is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.