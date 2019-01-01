QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers Bancorp is a state commercial bank. The Bank generates commercial, installment, and mortgage loans and receives deposits from customers located primarily in north-central Indiana. A major portion of the Bank's loans are secured by specific items of collateral including business assets, consumer assets, and real property. Commercial Real Estate loans hold a major portion of the total amount of loans given to customers.

Farmers Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers Bancorp (FABP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers Bancorp (OTCPK: FABP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Farmers Bancorp's (FABP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers Bancorp (FABP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers Bancorp (FABP)?

A

The stock price for Farmers Bancorp (OTCPK: FABP) is $49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:08:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers Bancorp (FABP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2018.

Q

When is Farmers Bancorp (OTCPK:FABP) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers Bancorp (FABP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers Bancorp (FABP) operate in?

A

Farmers Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.