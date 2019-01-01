QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
182.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
149.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enzymatica AB is a life science company that develops and sells medical devices against infectious diseases, based on a barrier technology, which includes marine enzymes. Its product ColdZyme Mouth Spray prevents cold and reduces disease period.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enzymatica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enzymatica (EZYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enzymatica (OTCEM: EZYMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enzymatica's (EZYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enzymatica.

Q

What is the target price for Enzymatica (EZYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enzymatica

Q

Current Stock Price for Enzymatica (EZYMF)?

A

The stock price for Enzymatica (OTCEM: EZYMF) is $1.22 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 13:38:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enzymatica (EZYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enzymatica.

Q

When is Enzymatica (OTCEM:EZYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Enzymatica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enzymatica (EZYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enzymatica.

Q

What sector and industry does Enzymatica (EZYMF) operate in?

A

Enzymatica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.