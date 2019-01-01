QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
EZTD Inc is engaged in the business of offering online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in over 30 countries. It is accessible from multiple operating systems such as Windows, smartphones and tablets and Internet.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EZTD Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EZTD (EZTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EZTD (OTCEM: EZTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EZTD's (EZTD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EZTD.

Q

What is the target price for EZTD (EZTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EZTD

Q

Current Stock Price for EZTD (EZTD)?

A

The stock price for EZTD (OTCEM: EZTD) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 17:45:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EZTD (EZTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EZTD.

Q

When is EZTD (OTCEM:EZTD) reporting earnings?

A

EZTD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EZTD (EZTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EZTD.

Q

What sector and industry does EZTD (EZTD) operate in?

A

EZTD is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.