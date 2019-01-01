QQQ
Range
2.86 - 2.91
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.64 - 8.92
Mkt Cap
345.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.9
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
120M
Outstanding
Ezagoo Ltd is engaged in providing digital advertising network through advertisements displayed on flat-panel audiovisual television displays located on the vast network of urban bus lines in Changsha City. The company's advertisements are displayed solely on 22-inch audiovisual screens that are mounted behind the bus driver's seat, with speakers placed throughout the buses so that all passengers on the bus are able to both see and hear the advertisements.

Ezagoo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ezagoo (EZOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ezagoo (OTCPK: EZOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ezagoo's (EZOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ezagoo.

Q

What is the target price for Ezagoo (EZOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ezagoo

Q

Current Stock Price for Ezagoo (EZOO)?

A

The stock price for Ezagoo (OTCPK: EZOO) is $2.88 last updated Today at 8:42:49 PM.

Q

Does Ezagoo (EZOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ezagoo.

Q

When is Ezagoo (OTCPK:EZOO) reporting earnings?

A

Ezagoo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ezagoo (EZOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ezagoo.

Q

What sector and industry does Ezagoo (EZOO) operate in?

A

Ezagoo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.