Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
125.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ezion Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of development, ownership and chartering of strategic offshore assets to support the offshore energy markets. The business is spread across Singapore, The Middle East, India, the Rest of Asia and Europe. The group has one reportable segments - Liftboat.

Ezion Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ezion Holdings (EZIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ezion Holdings (OTCPK: EZIDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ezion Holdings's (EZIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ezion Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ezion Holdings (EZIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ezion Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ezion Holdings (EZIDF)?

A

The stock price for Ezion Holdings (OTCPK: EZIDF) is $0.0335 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 15:51:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ezion Holdings (EZIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ezion Holdings.

Q

When is Ezion Holdings (OTCPK:EZIDF) reporting earnings?

A

Ezion Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ezion Holdings (EZIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ezion Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ezion Holdings (EZIDF) operate in?

A

Ezion Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.