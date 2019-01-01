QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ezy Cloud Holding Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ezy Cloud Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ezy Cloud Holding (EZCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ezy Cloud Holding (OTC: EZCL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ezy Cloud Holding's (EZCL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ezy Cloud Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Ezy Cloud Holding (EZCL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ezy Cloud Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Ezy Cloud Holding (EZCL)?

A

The stock price for Ezy Cloud Holding (OTC: EZCL) is $0.1001 last updated Wed Feb 03 2021 18:07:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ezy Cloud Holding (EZCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ezy Cloud Holding.

Q

When is Ezy Cloud Holding (OTC:EZCL) reporting earnings?

A

Ezy Cloud Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ezy Cloud Holding (EZCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ezy Cloud Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Ezy Cloud Holding (EZCL) operate in?

A

Ezy Cloud Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.