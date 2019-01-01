QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.04
Shares
526.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Electricity Generating PCL, or Egco, is the first independent power producer in Thailand. The company's primary function is the generation of electricity for sale to the government sector and industrial users. As a holding company, most of Egco's revenue comes from its numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures located throughout Thailand and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Specifically, Egco's assets in Thailand and the Philippines account for almost all of its revenue. In terms of the energy produced by power plants held directly or indirectly by Electricity Generating PCL, the vast majority rely on natural gas and coal as fuel. Relatively few of Egco's facilities use renewable sources of fuel. Most of the company's power generation assets are located in Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electricity Generating Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electricity Generating (EYUUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electricity Generating (OTCPK: EYUUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electricity Generating's (EYUUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electricity Generating.

Q

What is the target price for Electricity Generating (EYUUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electricity Generating

Q

Current Stock Price for Electricity Generating (EYUUF)?

A

The stock price for Electricity Generating (OTCPK: EYUUF) is $8.23 last updated Fri Mar 01 2019 19:42:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electricity Generating (EYUUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electricity Generating.

Q

When is Electricity Generating (OTCPK:EYUUF) reporting earnings?

A

Electricity Generating does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electricity Generating (EYUUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electricity Generating.

Q

What sector and industry does Electricity Generating (EYUUF) operate in?

A

Electricity Generating is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.