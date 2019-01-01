Electricity Generating PCL, or Egco, is the first independent power producer in Thailand. The company's primary function is the generation of electricity for sale to the government sector and industrial users. As a holding company, most of Egco's revenue comes from its numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures located throughout Thailand and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Specifically, Egco's assets in Thailand and the Philippines account for almost all of its revenue. In terms of the energy produced by power plants held directly or indirectly by Electricity Generating PCL, the vast majority rely on natural gas and coal as fuel. Relatively few of Egco's facilities use renewable sources of fuel. Most of the company's power generation assets are located in Thailand.