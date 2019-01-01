Exchange Bank Santa Rosa together with its subsidiaries, provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. The bank offers personal banking, business banking, and trust and investment management services. It offers services such as checking plans, savings plans, debit MasterCard, visa credit cards, loans and lines, online and bill pay, cash management, merchant services, credit cards for business, home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, and others. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the region of the United States.