There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Exchange Bank Santa Rosa together with its subsidiaries, provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. The bank offers personal banking, business banking, and trust and investment management services. It offers services such as checking plans, savings plans, debit MasterCard, visa credit cards, loans and lines, online and bill pay, cash management, merchant services, credit cards for business, home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, and others. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the region of the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exchange Bank Santa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exchange Bank Santa (EXSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exchange Bank Santa (OTCPK: EXSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exchange Bank Santa's (EXSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exchange Bank Santa.

Q

What is the target price for Exchange Bank Santa (EXSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exchange Bank Santa

Q

Current Stock Price for Exchange Bank Santa (EXSR)?

A

The stock price for Exchange Bank Santa (OTCPK: EXSR) is $160.05 last updated Today at 5:43:26 PM.

Q

Does Exchange Bank Santa (EXSR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021.

Q

When is Exchange Bank Santa (OTCPK:EXSR) reporting earnings?

A

Exchange Bank Santa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exchange Bank Santa (EXSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exchange Bank Santa.

Q

What sector and industry does Exchange Bank Santa (EXSR) operate in?

A

Exchange Bank Santa is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.