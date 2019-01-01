QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
exactEarth Ltd provides space-based maritime tracking data from its own satellites. It offers services including maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. The product portfolio of the company includes exactAIS, exactAIS Archive, exactEarth ShipView, exactAIS Geospatial Web Services, exactAIS Density Maps, and exactTrax products. Its products and services are divided into categories, including Subscription Services, Data Products, and Other Products and Services. Maximum revenue is derived from the sale of subscription services such as data subscriptions and software as a service. Geographically, the presence of the firm is seen across Canada, the US, Europe, and other countries.

exactEarth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy exactEarth (EXRTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of exactEarth (OTC: EXRTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are exactEarth's (EXRTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for exactEarth.

Q

What is the target price for exactEarth (EXRTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for exactEarth

Q

Current Stock Price for exactEarth (EXRTF)?

A

The stock price for exactEarth (OTC: EXRTF) is $2.4 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 20:09:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does exactEarth (EXRTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for exactEarth.

Q

When is exactEarth (OTC:EXRTF) reporting earnings?

A

exactEarth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is exactEarth (EXRTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for exactEarth.

Q

What sector and industry does exactEarth (EXRTF) operate in?

A

exactEarth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.