exactEarth Ltd provides space-based maritime tracking data from its own satellites. It offers services including maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. The product portfolio of the company includes exactAIS, exactAIS Archive, exactEarth ShipView, exactAIS Geospatial Web Services, exactAIS Density Maps, and exactTrax products. Its products and services are divided into categories, including Subscription Services, Data Products, and Other Products and Services. Maximum revenue is derived from the sale of subscription services such as data subscriptions and software as a service. Geographically, the presence of the firm is seen across Canada, the US, Europe, and other countries.