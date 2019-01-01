Endurance Exploration Group Inc is engaged in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks across various countries. The company is focused on recovering bullion precious metals numismatic-grade coinage, high-value non-ferrous metals and other valuable cargos from both historic and modern shipwrecks. Its project consists of Project Connaught and Project Black Marlin. The Project Connaught is a steam-powered packet ship that transport cargo and passengers between Great Britain and the United States. Its Project Black Marlin is a vessel engaged in the trading activities.