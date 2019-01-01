QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
23.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
101.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 8:00AM
Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp is the licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis. The company is engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citizen Stash Cannabis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizen Stash Cannabis (EXPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizen Stash Cannabis (OTC: EXPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizen Stash Cannabis's (EXPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizen Stash Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for Citizen Stash Cannabis (EXPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizen Stash Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizen Stash Cannabis (EXPFF)?

A

The stock price for Citizen Stash Cannabis (OTC: EXPFF) is $0.2311 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 19:47:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizen Stash Cannabis (EXPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizen Stash Cannabis.

Q

When is Citizen Stash Cannabis (OTC:EXPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Citizen Stash Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizen Stash Cannabis (EXPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizen Stash Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizen Stash Cannabis (EXPFF) operate in?

A

Citizen Stash Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.