QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Excellence Commercial Property & Facilities Management Group Ltd is a commercial property management service provider in China. The company's projects included commercial properties, public and industrial properties, and residential properties. It operates in three segments namely Property management services that provide basic property management services to property developers, property owners and tenants, and value-added services; Finance services that provide micro-lending to small and medium enterprises, individual business proprietors and individuals and Other services that provides software development and apartment rental services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Excellence Comml Prop Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Excellence Comml Prop (EXLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Excellence Comml Prop (OTCPK: EXLMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Excellence Comml Prop's (EXLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Excellence Comml Prop.

Q

What is the target price for Excellence Comml Prop (EXLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Excellence Comml Prop

Q

Current Stock Price for Excellence Comml Prop (EXLMF)?

A

The stock price for Excellence Comml Prop (OTCPK: EXLMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Excellence Comml Prop (EXLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Excellence Comml Prop.

Q

When is Excellence Comml Prop (OTCPK:EXLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Excellence Comml Prop does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Excellence Comml Prop (EXLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Excellence Comml Prop.

Q

What sector and industry does Excellence Comml Prop (EXLMF) operate in?

A

Excellence Comml Prop is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.