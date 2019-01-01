QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
30.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exeo Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exeo Entertainment (EXEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exeo Entertainment (OTCQB: EXEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exeo Entertainment's (EXEO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exeo Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Exeo Entertainment (EXEO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exeo Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Exeo Entertainment (EXEO)?

A

The stock price for Exeo Entertainment (OTCQB: EXEO) is $0.229 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:03:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exeo Entertainment (EXEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exeo Entertainment.

Q

When is Exeo Entertainment (OTCQB:EXEO) reporting earnings?

A

Exeo Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exeo Entertainment (EXEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exeo Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Exeo Entertainment (EXEO) operate in?

A

Exeo Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.