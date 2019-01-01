QQQ
Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive Solutions segment. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Exco Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exco Technologies (EXCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exco Technologies (OTCQX: EXCOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Exco Technologies's (EXCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exco Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Exco Technologies (EXCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exco Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Exco Technologies (EXCOF)?

A

The stock price for Exco Technologies (OTCQX: EXCOF) is $7.34 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:11:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exco Technologies (EXCOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2018.

Q

When is Exco Technologies (OTCQX:EXCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Exco Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exco Technologies (EXCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exco Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Exco Technologies (EXCOF) operate in?

A

Exco Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.