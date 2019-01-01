Exco Technologies Ltd is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company reports in two business segments namely, Casting and Extrusion segment and Automotive Solutions segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive Solutions segment. The Automotive Solutions segment produces automotive interior components and assemblies primarily for seating, cargo storage, and restraint for sale to automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.