|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exchange Bancshares (OTCPK: EXCH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Exchange Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Exchange Bancshares
The stock price for Exchange Bancshares (OTCPK: EXCH) is $53.75 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:53:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2018.
Exchange Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Exchange Bancshares.
Exchange Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.