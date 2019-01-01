QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Exchange Bancshares Inc operates in the banking industry. The bank provides personal banking, business banking, mortgage loans, business loans, credit card services, investment services, online banking, online banking, mobile deposit, among others.

Analyst Ratings

Exchange Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exchange Bancshares (EXCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exchange Bancshares (OTCPK: EXCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exchange Bancshares's (EXCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exchange Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Exchange Bancshares (EXCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exchange Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Exchange Bancshares (EXCH)?

A

The stock price for Exchange Bancshares (OTCPK: EXCH) is $53.75 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:53:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exchange Bancshares (EXCH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 26, 2018.

Q

When is Exchange Bancshares (OTCPK:EXCH) reporting earnings?

A

Exchange Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exchange Bancshares (EXCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exchange Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Exchange Bancshares (EXCH) operate in?

A

Exchange Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.