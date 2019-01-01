QQQ
Excel Corp provides financial and transaction processing services to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Its primary operations focus on the merchant processing and servicing business as a single source provider for virtually all types of merchant payment processing needs. Through its subsidiary it offers merchant account processing solutions, together with the latest physical site and cloud-based technologies, designed to meet the needs of each industry segment the company services, and offer a variety of credit, debit, gift, and loyalty card processing options and equipment to scale with the distinctive business plans of each client. Geographically activities are performed through Denmark, US.

Excel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Excel (EXCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Excel (OTCEM: EXCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Excel's (EXCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Excel.

Q

What is the target price for Excel (EXCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Excel

Q

Current Stock Price for Excel (EXCC)?

A

The stock price for Excel (OTCEM: EXCC) is $0.0019 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 14:11:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Excel (EXCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Excel.

Q

When is Excel (OTCEM:EXCC) reporting earnings?

A

Excel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Excel (EXCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Excel.

Q

What sector and industry does Excel (EXCC) operate in?

A

Excel is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.