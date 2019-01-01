Excel Corp provides financial and transaction processing services to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Its primary operations focus on the merchant processing and servicing business as a single source provider for virtually all types of merchant payment processing needs. Through its subsidiary it offers merchant account processing solutions, together with the latest physical site and cloud-based technologies, designed to meet the needs of each industry segment the company services, and offer a variety of credit, debit, gift, and loyalty card processing options and equipment to scale with the distinctive business plans of each client. Geographically activities are performed through Denmark, US.