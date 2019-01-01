|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Excel (OTCEM: EXCC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Excel.
There is no analysis for Excel
The stock price for Excel (OTCEM: EXCC) is $0.0019 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 14:11:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Excel.
Excel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Excel.
Excel is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.