Range
0.05 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
293.2K/52.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
89.6M
Outstanding
East West Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in exploring, developing and producing from its oil and gas properties. Its producing oil and gas property in New Zealand is the Taranaki Basin which is located near the west coast of the North Island. The company derives its revenue from acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties.

East West Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East West Petroleum (EWPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East West Petroleum (OTCPK: EWPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are East West Petroleum's (EWPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for East West Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for East West Petroleum (EWPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for East West Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for East West Petroleum (EWPMF)?

A

The stock price for East West Petroleum (OTCPK: EWPMF) is $0.059 last updated Today at 4:56:13 PM.

Q

Does East West Petroleum (EWPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for East West Petroleum.

Q

When is East West Petroleum (OTCPK:EWPMF) reporting earnings?

A

East West Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is East West Petroleum (EWPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East West Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does East West Petroleum (EWPMF) operate in?

A

East West Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.