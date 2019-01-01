QQQ
Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of safe and effective treatment for non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM-Type II diabetes). The company's Eleotin brand of products provides naturally sourced solutions for metabolic syndromes such as blood glucose control, obesity, and hypertension. Eleotin was initially developed by the scientists at the Julia McFarlane Diabetes Research Center (JMDRC) at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. After the initial development by the JMDRC, research and development were continued by Eastwood Bio-Medical Research Inc., the company, and other institutions around the world, including Tsinghua University of the People's Republic of China.

Eastwood Bio-Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastwood Bio-Medical (EWOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastwood Bio-Medical (OTCPK: EWOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastwood Bio-Medical's (EWOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eastwood Bio-Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Eastwood Bio-Medical (EWOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastwood Bio-Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastwood Bio-Medical (EWOOF)?

A

The stock price for Eastwood Bio-Medical (OTCPK: EWOOF) is $1.2 last updated Today at 4:42:34 PM.

Q

Does Eastwood Bio-Medical (EWOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastwood Bio-Medical.

Q

When is Eastwood Bio-Medical (OTCPK:EWOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Eastwood Bio-Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eastwood Bio-Medical (EWOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastwood Bio-Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastwood Bio-Medical (EWOOF) operate in?

A

Eastwood Bio-Medical is in the sector and industry.