Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of safe and effective treatment for non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM-Type II diabetes). The company's Eleotin brand of products provides naturally sourced solutions for metabolic syndromes such as blood glucose control, obesity, and hypertension. Eleotin was initially developed by the scientists at the Julia McFarlane Diabetes Research Center (JMDRC) at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. After the initial development by the JMDRC, research and development were continued by Eastwood Bio-Medical Research Inc., the company, and other institutions around the world, including Tsinghua University of the People's Republic of China.