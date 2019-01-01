QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
Merion Inc is a United States-based provider of Health and Nutritional supplements and Personal Care products currently sold on the internet, and to wholesale distributors. The company also provides Original Equipment Manufacturer and packaging services of hard capsules, tablets, solid beverage (sachet packaging), teabags, powder, granules, dietary supplements for export, softgel capsules and health food.

Merion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Merion (EWLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merion (OTCQB: EWLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merion's (EWLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merion.

Q

What is the target price for Merion (EWLU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Merion

Q

Current Stock Price for Merion (EWLU)?

A

The stock price for Merion (OTCQB: EWLU) is $0.15 last updated Today at 5:38:00 PM.

Q

Does Merion (EWLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merion.

Q

When is Merion (OTCQB:EWLU) reporting earnings?

A

Merion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Merion (EWLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merion.

Q

What sector and industry does Merion (EWLU) operate in?

A

Merion is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.